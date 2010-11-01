World of Tanks MMO

polarman5k

Worth a look for those maybe looking for a new MMO or a distraction.

http://www.worldoftanks.com/

Its in Beta at the moment but its quite easy to get a closed beta invite. American tanks are due soon.

Ping isnt really too important, I am able to play from NZ with a ping of ~250 on the american servers and do ok.

Could also have our own clan on there, as the clan wars stuff looks to be well thought out when it is released.
 
I played over the summer, and guess what?

Dominated by some guys who used cheap tactics and high level tanks. They just sat in the back of the map with mobile artillery. And the shells didn't just fall realistically, they kind of "followed" you if you know what I mean. Think kinda like an MMO where a arrow slightly turns to hit you, yeah.. really annoying.
 
It has actually been through a couple of big patches now, with another one due soon. The arty cant follow you (it goes on a set trajectory but people can get accurate at firing at moving tanks.
There are quite a lot of high level tanks at the moment but I find it fun to play in the mid level ones. Some battles you will be put into higher level battles, some you might be almost the top.

Still I find it a great game, it will be F2P when released although there is a pay area.

Tactics are still a problem as there is no voice chat in game, and the text chat is being revamped to actually be good, so it can be difficult to coordinate, but most clans use Vent or TS and its a lot of fun then because you can coordinate yourselves.

Clan wars will be interesting because you will invade other clans space and try and get a foothold, the more land you occupy the harder it is to hold it.
 
Might have to check it out but would rather play battleground europe.
 
its ok the match making is extremely broken right now though. Until you hit the 7th or 8th tier your forced to be nothing but fodder.
 
Unfortunatley that is true Whitewolf, in maybe 7-8 matches out of 10 if you play US primetime. NZ primetime is actually much better with it being maybe 2-3 matches out of 10. Still worth a go and with the American tanks due soon, it should redress the balance on the servers.
 
Been playing this since September and after some 3.6k battles on one account and some 2k on another the novelty wore off. Can certainly not seeing me pay RL cash to play this. Ferdinand still one of my most favorites though.
 
I hoped on the pubic beta at the start of the week; been playing enough to have unlocked a couple of the light German tanks or vehicles. And one heavy tank to see the difference, they're giving 250 gold (what will be the actual $$ transactions in final) a day so people get access to the paid content as well in the beta.

It's really kind of boring, at least the random battle stuff is. Even with upgraded engines and tracks the lighter tanks feel lumbering and slow which might be "correct" but it means you're cannon fodder for anything bigger than you. In a light tank with a better than basic engine, it still grinds to a crawl trying to climb even a moderate incline or gentle turn.

I'm not sure I completely agree with Winwolf about the match making. For the most part when I played the light tanks the battles were a good mix of light and medium armor, and switching to the heavy tank was a very different set opponents. But it really didn't feel any different. If you square off against someone with a much better gun you're toast even if you can get into good position around the side or back of a target.

It is frustrating when I come up behind someone in my Panzer II (required to get access to the bulk of the German tanks) and watch half my shells bounce off or do no damage because the tank only has the option for a couple rapid fire light cannons and none of the proper guns that are available on all the other light tanks that only unlock tank destroyers or SP guns. But that's more about balancing which is what the beta is for.

There's a lot of good variety in the maps with open terrain, towns and urban environments, they seem to fit the range and speed of the vehicles pretty well. They normally fall into 2 or 3 paths that tanks get funneled into to start you off in a good group battles right off the start. Battles are also pretty quick and always have a 'sit in the circle representing the enemy base' capture condition to win to avoid the last few tanks searching around for the full 15 minute timer.
 
If you want more of a tank simulator check out Battleground Europe imo. Would make more sense if you wanted a persistent world MMO set in WW2 with tank battles.
 
FreiDOg said:
I hoped on the pubic beta at the start of the week; been playing enough to have unlocked a couple of the light German tanks or vehicles. And one heavy tank to see the difference, they're giving 250 gold (what will be the actual $$ transactions in final) a day so people get access to the paid content as well in the beta.
So, that means, that you can actually buy better stuff, then play and level? So no matter how much time you spend on leveling, there will be a muppet with mom's credit card who will in 5 minutes achieve more then you during few weeks?

I'm staying away from such games.
 
MorgothPl said:
So, that means, that you can actually buy better stuff, then play and level? So no matter how much time you spend on leveling, there will be a muppet with mom's credit card who will in 5 minutes achieve more then you during few weeks?

I'm staying away from such games.
Not exactly. There are "Gold Tanks" available, but they do not compare to the experience earned tanks. Yes, a guy can "buy" all of the equipment for his tank, but he still has to earn experience to drive the tank. Experience itself cannot be "purchased" directly, but you can exchange credits for it at a 25 credits to 1 point of experience rate. The experience exchanged must come from another tank which is in "elite" mode, meaning all upgrades have been researched with experience earned on that tank, and that elite tank must have excess experience to exchange.

A guy could have 100,000,000 credits and still not be able to "buy" himself into a bigger tank than you have, until he has experienced his way up. (The "big" tanks in the game are about 6,000,000 credits.)
 
MorgothPl said:
So, that means, that you can actually buy better stuff, then play and level? So no matter how much time you spend on leveling, there will be a muppet with mom's credit card who will in 5 minutes achieve more then you during few weeks?

I'm staying away from such games.
Not exactly, each tier of vehicles have a couple that can only be purchased with 'gold,' but they also all have tanks that can be earned through battle XP. You can get gold either with real money or by converting battle XP. I believe most of the vehicles actually can't be bought with real money.

But I used my free beta gold because like most games of this type the top tier stuff is a huge grid to get to. Most battles you'll earn between 1000 and 5000 points to buy stuff and 50-150 research points to unlock things. Heavy tanks cost between about 1 and 5 million battle XP points, Light vehicles are only about 10-100k so you can unlock a new vehicle in the first hour or two, but you've probably got several hundred battles to play to unlock even good medium armor.

The real advantage to the for pay vehicles are you don't have to unlock them.
 
Looks interesting, I might have to give this a try this weekend.
 
Hier tier tanks are not sustainable on F2P, you will need to buy a "premium" account in order to put up with the maintenance and ammo cost for Tier 8 and up (maybe even Tier 7 and up). Premium accounts get x1.5 the experience and credits per battle and you really need the credits to break even when you are driving higher tier tanks.
 
I've been having a lot of fun with this. Definitely a huge distraction and time sink. My only complain is that I sort of wish it had realistic ballistics which it doesn't appear to have.
 
This game has potential, unfortunately its potential is absolutely wasted by its appalling match making system. When you get a game in which your matched with tanks of equal rank it really is quite a lot of fun, when you get a game that matches you against tanks of a far higher rank you'll want to shoot your self.
 
Winwolf said:
This game has potential, unfortunately its potential is absolutely wasted by its appalling match making system. When you get a game in which your matched with tanks of equal rank it really is quite a lot of fun, when you get a game that matches you against tanks of a far higher rank you'll want to shoot your self.
I completely agree. Once you hit tier 3 light tanks it seems to enjoy placing you in matches against various medium to heavy tanks which means you're completely useless. I've shot rounds at those tanks with virtually no damage inflicted. Plus you're essentially a rolling soda can waiting to be crushed. I just recently researched my Leopard light tank and it will take me a while of being abused in matches until I can research it's better upgrades. Currently I'm enjoying playing with artillery. Just can't wait to get into a better medium tank.
 
The match making system is a common complaint, though it used to be worse, they did adjust the system somewhat so that now you won't see a LOLtraktor against a Tier 10 tank unless someone brought the traktor in via a platoon.

I used to rage about the match making system quite a bit before I quit playing this altogether but it is also true that being in a lower tier tank requires you to play a lot more sensibly and with tactics in mind. I hate to blow my own horn here but EVE players tend to do a lot better in these situations as opposed to say FPS players.

The purpose of a light tank isn't to kill a heavy tank. The light tank is supposed to spot the heavy, and when possible disable its tracks (which you can almost reliably do with HE shells). You are also supposed to kill the hostile lights and to a degree mediums away from your own heavies and artillery.

The game lacks balance for scouts, previously a spotting system bug would allow you to charge enemy lines and light them all up. Now you really need to be more careful and a different spotting bug works to your disadvantage.

Though it's true that tier 1 - 3 is basically just a rite of passage. Tier 4 - 6 is where the most fun is to be had imho, after that it becomes fairly expensive to maintain your tanks which leads to camping and at times not even taking a shot when you have it. I am not going to shoot you with a 1300 credits round if your entire tank is only worth 1000 credits to repair.
 
gentoo said:
I completely agree. Once you hit tier 3 light tanks it seems to enjoy placing you in matches against various medium to heavy tanks which means you're completely useless. I've shot rounds at those tanks with virtually no damage inflicted. Plus you're essentially a rolling soda can waiting to be crushed. I just recently researched my Leopard light tank and it will take me a while of being abused in matches until I can research it's better upgrades. Currently I'm enjoying playing with artillery. Just can't wait to get into a better medium tank.
If you are rolling around in a smaller tank trying to shoot big tanks you're doing it wrong.

Small tank = scout ... go scout stuff so the big tanks and artillery can do their job(s).
 
Tytalus said:
If you are rolling around in a smaller tank trying to shoot big tanks you're doing it wrong.

Small tank = scout ... go scout stuff so the big tanks and artillery can do their job(s).
Very true but at the same time it's a rough game when you're the one running around getting targeted first. While I do admit I've had my fair share of a run-away Leopard going back and stomping all over the artillery, it does take a certain amount of balls to rush in there head first without seeming reckless. Whenever I do engage medium to heavy tanks it's only when I'm behind something bigger and packing HE rounds.
 
The key is knowing the strengths of your tank. Surviving the fight, while it gives you exp, isn't necessarily the best way to optimize your exp. A scout gets its exp from detecting tanks. Run past their main forces and try to find their Arty support. If you are lucky, you will detect seven or more tanks, get a few hits and maybe even a kill or two.

Also, when fighting someone smaller than you - ram them! I've seen thanks get kills just by ramming. A guildie was out of ammo and had to continuously ram someone to get the kill and finish the round.

The game needs some work (fix spotting, auto-ban TK'ers, etc), but it's pretty fun. It's most frustrating when you get 1-hit by things you can't see, but that's a spotting issue.
 
I really wish they had a light vs light bracket with adequate matchmaking. That'd be fun for those just starting out.
 
Is the Panzer III any good? I just bought one last night before going to sleep and I hate that I have to use it as a baby step towards the next best thing but I wanted to know if anyone has any tips for using it and surviving. My first medium tank!
 
The PzIII is kinda crappy honestly. That line does not get good until you get the PzIV with the L71 gun, you'll love that thing.
 
Im not sure how good the Pz3 is, a few people rave about it but I just skipped it with free exp. The Pz4 is fun though.

There is a light vs light bracket, the tier 1 battles are almost all lights from tier 1 and 2 with a couple of tier 2 meds chucked in.
 
Zerikin Loukbel said:
The PzIII is kinda crappy honestly. That line does not get good until you get the PzIV with the L71 gun, you'll love that thing.
Hellz yes. I just want to get rolling and help out with taking down some heavies aside from playing as artillery.

polarman5k said:
Im not sure how good the Pz3 is, a few people rave about it but I just skipped it with free exp. The Pz4 is fun though.

There is a light vs light bracket, the tier 1 battles are almost all lights from tier 1 and 2 with a couple of tier 2 meds chucked in.
The tier 1's are all the starter tanks, Leichttraktor, etc. But I do keep my maxed out tier 2 Pzkpfw 35 around for rounds of lol since playing in tier 3 hardens you like a mofo. Are there tier 2 medium tanks available outside the German tree? I've mostly focused all of my effort in German tanks as they're my favorite despite knowing that everyone raves on how superior the Russian tanks are. :rolleyes:
 
I've been playing this for a couple of months now, it's real fun at times but I'm not sure if I would continue to do so after release. Like mentioned above, the matchmaking system sucks, you'd either have 5 medium tanks w/ peashooters crammed on one team going up against 4 equal tiered heavy tanks/tank destroyers armed with huge cannons; or stuck being the lowest tier tank for 6 rounds in a row, not fun!

Now, in theory the balance does work, no matter what tanks your team have as long as everyone work together you'd win easily...but since this is the internet, what are the chances of teamwork happening with 14 other random strangers(that are possibly retarded, no less)? Meh
 
sushicide said:
Now, in theory the balance does work, no matter what tanks your team have as long as everyone work together you'd win easily...but since this is the internet, what are the chances of teamwork happening with 14 other random strangers(that are possibly retarded, no less)? Meh
Although the balance still works if you look at your overall battle stats. You'll find that your win/loss ratio is about 1:1 (or 50% to 50%, and let's not argue over a couple percent here an there).

This means that by and large the game manages to let your side win half the time. Whether that's good or bad is up for interpretation but it shows that even in the smallest tank you don't predominantly win or lose. Of course it also means that you can't win more than you lose no matter how good you as individual player really are.

Did they do the soft reset and put Clan Wars in yet? Cba to check/download the client again.
 
No, softwipe never happened and most likely won't; though they did split the servers and ran a 5x exp/credits event for 3 days, so now there are bunch of morons driving around in tanks they don't know how to play, especially in high tier battles you kinda have to pray the IS-7 on your team won't just run off on his own and die in 2 minutes.
 
P

polarman5k

Limp Gawd
Joined
May 20, 2009
Messages
181
gentoo said:
The tier 1's are all the starter tanks, Leichttraktor, etc. But I do keep my maxed out tier 2 Pzkpfw 35 around for rounds of lol since playing in tier 3 hardens you like a mofo. Are there tier 2 medium tanks available outside the German tree? I've mostly focused all of my effort in German tanks as they're my favorite despite knowing that everyone raves on how superior the Russian tanks are. :rolleyes:
The US has a tier 2 med, not sure how effective it is. If you want a really beast of a Tier 2 tank buy the premium 38H from the germans, its well worth it and a boatload of fun. Acts like a heavy in those matches and accurate too.
 
theNoid said:
How do I spot tanks?
you automatically do whenever you are in view of them, if you have a long range radio on the bigger maps it will give the heavy/arty tanks their position

Also, it kinda sucks that they really still haven't fixed a lot of the bugs...but still released it and are now charging for gold.
 
fmsrttm said:
you automatically do whenever you are in view of them, if you have a long range radio on the bigger maps it will give the heavy/arty tanks their position

Also, it kinda sucks that they really still haven't fixed a lot of the bugs...but still released it and are now charging for gold.
What bugs are you talking about?

I haven't encountered any game-breaking issues yet.
 
I've played since December and I haven't seen any deal-breaking bugs.

There are also upgrades like binocs and coated optics to improve your view range. Mask yourself by training your crew in camo and buying a camo net.

Also, check the properties of various turrets, they have different max. view ranges.
 
Did any oof you guys buy any of the preorder tanks? Must admit the Pz V-IV is a fun little tank. The next big patch due in a week or two is going to address pretty much all the bugs curretnyl in game (apparently) and also add more content.

Its been fun starting from scratch again but this time knowing what to do.
 
Hopefully long enough to try most of the tanks and until Battlefield 3 comes out. Although if they get clan wars out it should be around for a long time.
 
