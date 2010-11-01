World of Tanks MMO

polarman5k
Worth a look for those maybe looking for a new MMO or a distraction.
http://www.worldoftanks.com/
Its in Beta at the moment but its quite easy to get a closed beta invite. American tanks are due soon.
Ping isnt really too important, I am able to play from NZ with a ping of ~250 on the american servers and do ok.
Could also have our own clan on there, as the clan wars stuff looks to be well thought out when it is released.
