World of Tanks MMO

I hoped on the pubic beta at the start of the week; been playing enough to have unlocked a couple of the light German tanks or vehicles. And one heavy tank to see the difference, they're giving 250 gold (what will be the actual $$ transactions in final) a day so people get access to the paid content as well in the beta.



It's really kind of boring, at least the random battle stuff is. Even with upgraded engines and tracks the lighter tanks feel lumbering and slow which might be "correct" but it means you're cannon fodder for anything bigger than you. In a light tank with a better than basic engine, it still grinds to a crawl trying to climb even a moderate incline or gentle turn.



I'm not sure I completely agree with Winwolf about the match making. For the most part when I played the light tanks the battles were a good mix of light and medium armor, and switching to the heavy tank was a very different set opponents. But it really didn't feel any different. If you square off against someone with a much better gun you're toast even if you can get into good position around the side or back of a target.



It is frustrating when I come up behind someone in my Panzer II (required to get access to the bulk of the German tanks) and watch half my shells bounce off or do no damage because the tank only has the option for a couple rapid fire light cannons and none of the proper guns that are available on all the other light tanks that only unlock tank destroyers or SP guns. But that's more about balancing which is what the beta is for.



There's a lot of good variety in the maps with open terrain, towns and urban environments, they seem to fit the range and speed of the vehicles pretty well. They normally fall into 2 or 3 paths that tanks get funneled into to start you off in a good group battles right off the start. Battles are also pretty quick and always have a 'sit in the circle representing the enemy base' capture condition to win to avoid the last few tanks searching around for the full 15 minute timer.