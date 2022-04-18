Workaround for Windows 11 Microsoft Account Requirement....

I found a way to get around the Microsoft Account requirement for Windows 11....

at least it worked for my new Lenovo Laptops

After you connect to the internet (where windows 11 looks for updates)....I connect to the internet

BUT - at the next step - i turned on airplane mode.....it then skipped the Microsoft account requirement

does this for for normal windows 11 installs or just Lenovo New laptop images ? - I don't know yet...
 
