Wonderboy: The Dragon's Trap

I feel old playing this, or rather replaying this. For the end credits, the dev's included pictures of themselves at the age they played the original. Picked it up for the switch on the Friday and had it beat by Saturday. I was surprised how much I memorized everything in this game and how it all came back to me while playing. The "retro" graphics/sound options really sweetened the deal, a hard mode (this can be frustrating early on because it forces you to rush your play a bit) and the added secret areas on top of the original material made for a challenge I know 8 year old me would have busted the controller in frustration lol.