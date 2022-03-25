Wolfenstein 3D secrets revealed by John Romero in lengthy post-mortem chat

"While the game series Doom and Quake have been heavily chronicled in convention panels and books, the same can't be said for id Software's legendary precursor Wolfenstein 3D. One of its key figures, coder and level designer John Romero, appeared at this year's Game Developers Conference to chronicle how this six-month, six-person project built the crucial bridge between the company's Commander Keen-dominated past and FPS-revolution future."