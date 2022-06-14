Wolf PT - Return to Castle Wolfenstein Path Traced

AMD senior R&D engineer Dihara Wijetunga revealed he is working on a fully path traced version of RTCW. It is still very early in development, but he posted a Twitter thread showing screenshots of his progress. It is based on the source port iortcw with a custome DirectX 12 backend.

https://nitter.net/diharaw94/status/1535328754192588801
1655216169507.png


1655216064022.png

1655216100823.png


1655215775111.png

1655215807596.png


1655215883607.png

1655215907027.png


1655215939773.png

(Below is original despite the logo in top-left)
1655215974502.png
 
