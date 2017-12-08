Witchfire (dark fantasy shooter)

Guess I'll go ahead and forget about it for a while.I didn't notice 2021 being mentioned. I knew it was announced somewhat recently, but I didn't think about it being an id Software sort of development cycle.It's kind of exactly the sort of game I want to play right now though. Dark FPS sorta thing.For some reason I got Hunt: Showdown confused for this, and thought it was close. I was pretty disappointed when I realized that wasn't the case.I also agree that we need more Heretic / Hexen! Some people don't like Raven, but I always did. It would be cool if they (or maybe a core subset of their former group) crawled out of the woodwork and dropped something like the original Heretic, but with Doom style enhancements. Unfortunately that probably won't happen.