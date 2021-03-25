Witcher 3: GOTY Edition $9.99

https://www.gog.com/game/the_witche...n?pp=d051bf1ddf82f79c6af34f7f4e59707f081296ad
Not only a great videogame, but one of the best games in the history of computer games. Special shout out to Hardocp and Corsair as I got this free in some sort of drawing here a few years ago. Wonderful experience and the visuals still look great.
