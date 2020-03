Moving to a new house and most of it is wired. I need something that would cover a 3 story house + front/backyard if possible. I thought of this https://www.amazon.com/ASUS-GT-AX11...rs&qid=1585668992&s=automotive&sr=1-4-catcorr , but I don't want to spend this much at this moment on a router. All of these features are great and i'm sure I will not use half of them, so willing to trade most of them for reliability and reasonable coverage.