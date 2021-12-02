Wireless Mouse with 2.5GHz and Bluetooth Modes?

Looks like I am behind mice tech. I recently saw mice that incorporate wireless 2.5GHz radio frequency mode and also Bluetooth 3 and 5 mode.

I think it makes mice versatile and gives them broad compatibility with different devices to work with. Like my PC may not have Bluetooth but I can still connect to its USB port. My TV streamer might not have USB port but have Bluetooth port. I might lose USB connector but still avail of Bluetooth mode.

Does that mean I should look for mouse that has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modes of connection for "future proofing"? If I plan to get Xiaomi streamer should I aim for Bluetooth mouse only or both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi mouse?

Thanks
 
One more question. I want an ergonomic budget mouse for office use, for on the go, with broader compatibility. Should I get one of known brand or lesser known brands will do the job? Maybe I can find something good on AliExpress?
 
