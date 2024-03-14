Wipes or special cloth for VR lenses?

Without realizing it, I let my hair graze the lenses of my Quest 3 VR headset. Some oil from my hair has accumulated on the lenses, and trying to wipe it away with paper towels only seems to smear the hair oil around on the surface of the lenses.
Does anyone here have a recommended type of lens wipe or cloth to clean Quest 3 lenses without damaging their coating and surface? I've never dealt with this on my virtualboy since it's not head mounted, so this is a new issue for me. Not sure the safest way to proceed to solve this.
