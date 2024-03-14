Wipes or special cloth for VR lenses?

Without realizing it, I let my hair graze the lenses of my Quest 3 VR headset. Some oil from my hair has accumulated on the lenses, and trying to wipe it away with paper towels only seems to smear the hair oil around on the surface of the lenses.

Does anyone here have a recommended type of lens wipe or cloth to clean Quest 3 lenses without damaging their coating and surface? I've never dealt with this on my virtualboy since it's not head mounted, so this is a new issue for me. Not sure the safest way to proceed to solve this.
 
Camera lens wipes tend to be super gentle. I use em on my Quest 1, and to this day that ol' boys lens are still perfect.
 
i would rtfm and see what it recommends. usually its water and a mircofiber....
 
Microfiber cloths will clean away oil, but it has to be a clean cloth, even a mildly used microfiber cloth will retain oils in them and just cause smearing.

Wet lens cleaning cloths/pads are cheap and can be bought at walmart easily.
 
never use paper towels on glass you want to stay clear. cellulose can scratch glass, so always use a microfiber cloth.
 
Clean microfiber cloth with an eye glasses cleaning spray that is safe for plastic lenses. The manual says that no chemicals but as usual that is just an overcompensation to prevent people from scratching their lenses with paper towels and windex. In all honesty the lenses in your VR goggles are are no more fragile than your eye glasses (if you have them) and a good, gentle, plastic safe glasses cleaning liquid is perfectly safe to use and it evaporates away instantly after wiping.
 
I'm sure that's fine, but I've never had to use anything beyond a clean, dry microfiber cloth.

It's not like glasses where the lenses are exposed to the environment getting hit by dirt, food. etc.
 
True. But if you are like me who takes my Quest to parties and family gatherings and the headset gets handled by all kinds of people from kids to ladies with long eyelashes caked in makeup, mine tends to get real mushy real quick. 😂
 
Don't use any wipes or cleaners on the HMD lenses. Glasses cleaner and wipes are made for glass , not plastic/poly , and VR lenses have anti-reflective coatings on them.
Do a search for all the PSVR2 users who have wrecked their headsets by staining the lens and removing the coating by using wipes.
 
Most glasses lenses are made from poly too, and many have ar coatings that you use those on.
 
That is why I said use glasses cleaning liquid that is safe for plastic lenses. When your lenses get dirty and greasy enough, water and microfiber simply are not enough. They just move the grease around.
 
Headset manufacturers say don't , people are damaging headsets when they do. I'm not your mum, you do whatever you want.
 
I get microfiber towels from autozone for like a dollar a piece, no scratches so far. I also use them to clean my glasses.
 
