Winter home office upgrade all finished!

Hey gang, I just finished my new rustic computer desk and new pc: 8' long,1 3/4" butcher block finished in dark walnut with 3 coats of polyurethane. 2" square stock metal legs that were rusted then sprayed with clear laquer, the back boards were used to hide all the wiring and are made of pine fur strips finished in all the old stains that I had in my garage for the last 20 years, all mixed together.....lol. The Project AVP Computer: Thermaltake Core X5 case, AMD Ryzen 2700x eight core processor, Asrock Taichi 470 Ultimate motherboard, 16 gigs of DDR4 memory, Evga SuperNova 1000 watt power supply, Samsung 970 pro system main drive, 10 tb's of storage, Nvidia 2080 RTX graphics card, Windows 10 Professional 64 bit, 32" AOG curved panel gaming monitor, Thermaltake Led gaming mouse pad, Logitech 5.1 surround sound, red led fans and lighting. Custom desk and pc built by Big Daddy!
A butcher block desk is my dream desk, getting tired of the ikea particle board trash. Looks great!
 
it's probably a router/modem combo with the the wrt54g being used as a wireless bridge or he lives in an area with shit internet and the 100mbps doesn't matter.. not everyone has access to and/or cares about having 100mbit+ internet.


nice setup OP'er i definitely need to quit being lazy and pull all my movie posters out of the boxes they're in from when i moved 2 years ago, lol.
 
Nice Setup, Just wondering did you build that desk yourself? If so may i ask how you built the top or purchased?
 
Almost a year later and now running a 3900x on a x470 Taichi ultimate mobo with 2080 RTX card, 970pro m.2 drive, and 8tb mechanical storage drive. The router and cable modem have been upgraded as well. Thinking about adding a second monitor to my setup :)
