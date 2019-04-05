Winter home office upgrade all finished!

Hey gang, I just finished my new rustic computer desk and new pc: 8' long,1 3/4" butcher block finished in dark walnut with 3 coats of polyurethane. 2" square stock metal legs that were rusted then sprayed with clear laquer, the back boards were used to hide all the wiring and are made of pine fur strips finished in all the old stains that I had in my garage for the last 20 years, all mixed together.....lol. The Project AVP Computer: Thermaltake Core X5 case, AMD Ryzen 2700x eight core processor, Asrock Taichi 470 Ultimate motherboard, 16 gigs of DDR4 memory, Evga SuperNova 1000 watt power supply, Samsung 970 pro system main drive, 10 tb's of storage, Nvidia 2080 RTX graphics card, Windows 10 Professional 64 bit, 32" AOG curved panel gaming monitor, Thermaltake Led gaming mouse pad, Logitech 5.1 surround sound, red led fans and lighting. Custom desk and pc built by Big Daddy!