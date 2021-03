Someone gave me an old laptop that has an XP license on it. I have a spare SSD (old Crucial M4). Am thinking of taking the old hard drive out and replacing it with the SSD. Anything special I need to do to make sure XP plays nice with the SSD? It’s been a long long time since I’ve messed with XP, and I don’t remember anything about it other than “SSD + XP = bad.” Thanks!