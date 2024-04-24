Windows Server Summit 2024

Lakados

So I was in a meeting with my Dell rep going over server stuff and he sent me this link, and there are a lot of neat things in here so I figured I'd share.

https://techcommunity.microsoft.com...e/windows-server-summit-2024/ec-p/4068971#M24

We got to talking about how I was going to handle my VMWare licensing, and when I said I'm not, he dialed in their Microsoft guy quickly and we had a chat, fun times much geeking out over big machines. Either way, lots to digest in there about the things coming for Server 2025.

Happy viewing?
 
