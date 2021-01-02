Windows Server 2019 + hyper-v licensing question?

So I've been trying to figure out what I need to do. I've spent several months playing with 2 WS-2019 VMs under esxi 6.7. No licensing yet. I intend to, since I'm happy with the results. I *am* thinking of migrating to Hyper-V, but am not sure what I am supposed to do. From what I read, if I fully license the physical server (currently running esxi 6.7) for WS-2019 with the Hyper-V role (2 8-core sockets), that should cover 2 virtual WS-2019 guests, so I'd be good there. My confusion: I understand that if I install Hyper-V alone, there is no expiration, so I don't need to license it. But, I am addicted to doing stuff in the GUI, so I'd rather go the route of installing WS-2019 + Hyper-V role. What I don't understand is: if I apply the license key to the physical server, how do I license the guests? All the articles I've read explain all kinds of other esoterica, but not this :( Do I apply the same license key to the 2 guests, and the Microsoft licensing servers 'figure it all out'? Something else?
 
Generally, if you use Standard licensing on the host you can run two VMs, it you use Datacenter licensing you can run as many as want.
 
