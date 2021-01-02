Windows Server 2019 + hyper-v licensing question?

So I've been trying to figure out what I need to do. I've spent several months playing with 2 WS-2019 VMs under esxi 6.7. No licensing yet. I intend to, since I'm happy with the results. I *am* thinking of migrating to Hyper-V, but am not sure what I am supposed to do. From what I read, if I fully license the physical server (currently running esxi 6.7) for WS-2019 with the Hyper-V role (2 8-core sockets), that should cover 2 virtual WS-2019 guests, so I'd be good there. My confusion: I understand that if I install Hyper-V alone, there is no expiration, so I don't need to license it. But, I am addicted to doing stuff in the GUI, so I'd rather go the route of installing WS-2019 + Hyper-V role. What I don't understand is: if I apply the license key to the physical server, how do I license the guests? All the articles I've read explain all kinds of other esoterica, but not this Do I apply the same license key to the 2 guests, and the Microsoft licensing servers 'figure it all out'? Something else?