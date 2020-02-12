Windows log in...

So the Threadripper box has been running without too much issue, it has created another dilemma for me today. It has a Asus Strix 5700XT installed and it's a bit quirky.

Today I have some time so I was going to replace it with a 1080ti from my 2600 box. (Being that it's down currently)



I had left the TR box on since the weekend and was out of town for work Mon and Tues. So I go to remove the AMD software for the 5700XT today and reboot. It comes to the log in screen and wants a password.....

This was set up to log in with a pin.



I go through every password I have used in the last 15 years. Nope.

What in the Sam fuck? I have to crack my own Win 10 install.

Never had this issue before. Doesn't even give me the option to recover or change password.......



Half tempted to put Manjaro back on it.





This just isn't the typical crap I'm used to solving. (sigh) I bought booze and shall cuss profusely.