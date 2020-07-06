Windows Languages

I am a bit confused about how language packs work in Windows.

When you buy a new license, it says that it comes with 3-4 languages.

Then, you can download language packs. There is no extra cost for this, is it?

So, what is the point of mentioning the avail languages? Is it for the installer only?

Thanks
 
They include the major languages for most of the installs. By having people download the rest they can keep the file size from exploding. Just think if they included all the languages how large the installer could get to be. Every piece of text needs to be translated.
The notice is really a left over from years past when the installer size had to fit on a CD or even 3.5 floppies! You really had to reduce what you sent! Also, that notice means someone overseas can find there own language.
 
