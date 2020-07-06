Windows Languages

They include the major languages for most of the installs. By having people download the rest they can keep the file size from exploding. Just think if they included all the languages how large the installer could get to be. Every piece of text needs to be translated.

The notice is really a left over from years past when the installer size had to fit on a CD or even 3.5 floppies! You really had to reduce what you sent! Also, that notice means someone overseas can find there own language.