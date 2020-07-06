Windows Languages

I am a bit confused about how language packs work in Windows.
When you buy a new license, it says that it comes with 3-4 languages.
Then, you can download language packs. There is no extra cost for this, is it?
So, what is the point of mentioning the avail languages? Is it for the installer only?
Thanks
