Windows is not recognized and not loaded

S

StandartBlitz

n00b
Joined
Jul 29, 2021
Messages
22
I upgraded two old Dell optiplex 990 and basically threw everything out except the mainboard. After I finished and was about to install Windows but every time I tried it aborted saying "windows failed to start a recent hardware or software change might be the cause". I didn't think much of it and just installed windows onto the SSDs using my main PC. But now the PC spits out a "no bootable devices found" for around one frame and then it shows the windows loading screen also for just one frame. After that the "initialisation underscore" keeps blinking indefinitely.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top