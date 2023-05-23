Windows is finally getting native RAR support + RIP Cortana

Microsoft announced on Tuesday that it's adding native support for file compression formats 7z and rar...in the newest update to Windows 11, announced today at Microsoft's annual Build conference, there are a whole bunch of new AI features (I sleep) and "added native support for additional archive formats, including tar, 7-zip, rar, gz and many others using the libarchive open-source project"...you now can get improved performance of archive functionality during compression on Windows," the developer blog states
The update will be rolling out to the Insider preview builds of Windows "later this week"...
https://blogs.windows.com/windowsde...developers-with-windows-copilot-and-dev-home/
