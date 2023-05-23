Windows is finally getting native RAR support + RIP Cortana

I mean if you want to move to Linux because it works for you, then that's a different story. People should use the platform that works well for them, though I will warn you that Linux has its own bunch of gotchas, if you think you are moving to a problem free experience you are not going to be happy. You are moving from one set of issues to a different set of issues. But if you've looked at it and it works best for you then there's nothing wrong with that.



However if you are refusing to upgrade and staying on 10, or moving to another platform, just because of some hazy notion of "Windows 11 bad" then that makes you an angry nerd since Windows 11 is just Windows 10 with a new coat of paint and a couple of nice features. All of the "OMG it doesn't work it sucks so hard!" posts I've seen have been either unsubstantiated BS, or people doing something extremely dumb (like trying to hack it to run on a 2600k). It's a good OS, we've been rolling it out widely at work for a couple years now, if 10 works for you 11 will work for you.



The only somewhat legit complaint I've seen is the requirement to use a Microsoft account. I am with people that it is silly and annoying, and doesn't benefit the user. However, that said I don't think it matters enough to care for three reasons:



1) You can hack around it, if you really care. If you are enough of a power user that this REALLY matters to you, you can still use a local account.



2) It doesn't hurt the user experience, your system still works fine. While it isn't a benefit to you, and thus they shouldn't force it, it also isn't a detriment. Your system works fine with an MS account.



3) Do you have an Android or iPhone? Are you using a Google or Apple account, as they force you to do? Then stop whining, you've already decided you are ok with that kind of thing.





People are hating on it for its own sake, not because they've actually tried it and found it to be an issue.