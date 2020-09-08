Windows disk management or storage spaces mirroring? REFS (Resilient File System)?

I have a desktop that I wanted to implement a 2 drive mirroring, so if 1 drive goes bad I can still get my files from the second then replace the bad drive and have it join back that mirror. Window has two ways to do a 2 drive mirror using disk management using dynamic disks or storage spaces using storage pools.



1.Whats the difference between disk management and storage space 2 disk mirroring?

2.Which one is more reliable?

3.Is Windows self healing REFS (Resilient File System) reliable?

4.Why did they remove REFS (Resilient File System) from windows 10 is there something wrong with it?

5.Online show I can still force REFS (Resilient File System) by commands would that compromise its reliability?

6. If I were to get a PCI Express RAID card and have the two drives in RAID 1 mirroring can my windows drive C still be AHCI (not raid)? I read that you can only choose one?



Thanks!