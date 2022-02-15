Windows Defender File Warning vs. Process Warning

I have a legit tool that Windows Defender identifies as "Trojan:Win32/Vigorf.A" and it happens with other legit files. Some are identified as PUA.This Reddit commenter says that there is no need to worry as long as Windows Defender detects file. When it detects process is when thereis case one should be worried:I gather that all this time I was worried about legit files and removed some of them could have been better spent allowing them on device as longas they did not create a running process that Windows Defender can pick up?