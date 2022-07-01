Windows Defender can Significantly Impact Intel CPU Performance

CAD4466HK

CAD4466HK

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 24, 2008
Messages
1,316
One more reason why I'm glad I don't use Defender.
Luckily there is a fix from Uncle Webb.

The first sign that something is happening is that HWiNFO will be reporting a reduced "Effective Clock" speed when the CPU is fully loaded. A much bigger problem is that when Defender is affected by the bug, performance of your machine will be significantly reduced. For example, a Core i9-10850K running at 5.00 GHz all-core loses 1000 Cinebench points (or 6%). Such a performance loss has been reported by owners of Intel Core 8th, 9th, 10th and 11th Gen, both desktop and mobile CPUs, on both Windows 10 and Windows 11. AMD processors are not affected.
Click to expand...

https://www.techpowerup.com/295877/...cpu-performance-we-have-the-fix?cp=2#comments
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top