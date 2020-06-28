Windows boot manager borked, win10

I have 3 HDD's in my PC, 2 have bootable windows installations. One i quit using for a long convoluted reason. Basically I bought a new larger SSD and wanted windows in it, but too lazy to uninstall the windows on the other HDD (sorting through downloads and user documents and shit, just didnt want to do it, didnt need to).

Had a power outage, and then when power comes back it wont boot automatically to the correct installation. I can pick it manually by pressing f12 on boot. But if i set the boot order to only include the correct HDD, it wont boot at all, says something like, please select a valid boot media, press any key. Makes no sense at all.

Then if i go into startup in control panel, I can select limited boot, and it will boot (without audio or graphics drivers).... change it back to normal start-up, back to only wants to boot from wrong drive.

For the last 2 weeks I've been f12 booting every day.

Any thoughts?

I'm likely going to download new installation media and try a startup repair later this week.



Patriot blast sata SSD x 2

1 seagate 500gb SATA HDD

gigabyte AX370 Gaming

Ryzen 5 1600

2x 3200mhz FlareX 8gb (16gb)