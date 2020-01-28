Windows 95. Seriously

Discussion in 'Operating Systems' started by Jpat, Jan 28, 2020 at 7:37 PM.

  1. Jan 28, 2020 at 7:37 PM #1
    Jpat

    Jpat n00b

    Messages:
    4
    Joined:
    Today
    Hey there, Iam new to the forum, Ive been searching for old tech knowledge and i cant seam to find a good active forum so iam hoping someone can help me here

    in the last few years ive been collecting old tech, Ti comouters, NES, Segas, and especial pentium 2s.

    i picked up a sweet HP computer with no hard drive. it turns on and functions that way.

    Anyway i got a used known working hard drive and a brand new old stock copy of windows 95. i set the bios, stick the windows95 disk in and all i get is a blank screen. i can boot on a win95 boot disk but thats where my limited knowledge stops.

    I guess what iam asking is do i need to install msdos first, Then windows 95?

    Jeez i hope someone knows!

    Thanks alot!

    The HP in question 20200121_221948.jpg 20200128_164453.jpg

    My dell Pentium 2 with voodoo3 and soundblaster. Killing doom and quake 2:cool:
    20200121_221940.jpg
     
    Jpat, Jan 28, 2020 at 7:37 PM
    Jpat, Jan 28, 2020 at 7:37 PM
    #1
  2. Jan 28, 2020 at 7:42 PM #2
    Johnx64

    Johnx64 My poof SuX

    Messages:
    7,419
    Joined:
    Apr 22, 2002
    Is cd set as first boot device and the ide master\slave jumpers set correctly? No you don't need to install dos first.
     
    Johnx64, Jan 28, 2020 at 7:42 PM
    Johnx64, Jan 28, 2020 at 7:42 PM
    #2
    Jpat likes this.
  3. Jan 28, 2020 at 7:50 PM #3
    Jpat

    Jpat n00b

    Messages:
    4
    Joined:
    Today
    Ah! ill have to re check and adjust tomorow. i think my jumpers could be wrong. ill take the ide cables right off and put 2 indevidual ones on and try too.

    Thank you!
     
    Jpat, Jan 28, 2020 at 7:50 PM
    Jpat, Jan 28, 2020 at 7:50 PM
    #3
    DogsofJune likes this.
  4. Jan 28, 2020 at 7:53 PM #4
    travm

    travm Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    405
    Joined:
    Feb 26, 2016
    Holy crap that's deep in the old memory bank.

    I recall always needing a floppy boot disk. Something about bios not supporting boot from cd?

    I don't believe I could boot from cd until xp. In fact I remember being excited about being able to toss my old floppys
     
    travm, Jan 28, 2020 at 7:53 PM
    travm, Jan 28, 2020 at 7:53 PM
    #4
    Jpat likes this.
  5. Jan 28, 2020 at 7:57 PM #5
    Jpat

    Jpat n00b

    Messages:
    4
    Joined:
    Today
    This is the latest version of win95 with USB and didnt come with a bootdisk, i hope it doesnt need one but i got one incase

    i can set my boot to cd i seen the option but didnt try it

    Thanks for the reply! i like old junk
     
    Jpat, Jan 28, 2020 at 7:57 PM
    Jpat, Jan 28, 2020 at 7:57 PM
    #5
  6. Jan 28, 2020 at 7:58 PM #6
    auntjemima

    auntjemima [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    5,555
    Joined:
    Mar 1, 2014
    It's way easier to boot with a windows 98 boot disk. Then run the installer off the CD after. Male sure the boot disk you use has smartdrv included to speed up the process (iirc)
     
    auntjemima, Jan 28, 2020 at 7:58 PM
    auntjemima, Jan 28, 2020 at 7:58 PM
    #6
    Jpat likes this.
  7. Jan 28, 2020 at 8:02 PM #7
    travm

    travm Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    405
    Joined:
    Feb 26, 2016
    Better question, who still has a functional floppy drive?
     
    travm, Jan 28, 2020 at 8:02 PM
    travm, Jan 28, 2020 at 8:02 PM
    #7
    Jpat likes this.
  8. Jan 28, 2020 at 8:03 PM #8
    auntjemima

    auntjemima [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    5,555
    Joined:
    Mar 1, 2014
    If he needs to make a disk, I would get a usb floppy drive. That's what I have.
     
    auntjemima, Jan 28, 2020 at 8:03 PM
    auntjemima, Jan 28, 2020 at 8:03 PM
    #8
  9. Jan 28, 2020 at 8:04 PM #9
    Jpat

    Jpat n00b

    Messages:
    4
    Joined:
    Today
    Theres another option! i dont have one but i can find one
    i think i have 8, its great because i can get data from my phone to my windows xp, Then to floppy to my win95
     
    Jpat, Jan 28, 2020 at 8:04 PM
    Jpat, Jan 28, 2020 at 8:04 PM
    #9