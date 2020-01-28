Windows 95. Seriously

Hey there, Iam new to the forum, Ive been searching for old tech knowledge and i cant seam to find a good active forum so iam hoping someone can help me here in the last few years ive been collecting old tech, Ti comouters, NES, Segas, and especial pentium 2s. i picked up a sweet HP computer with no hard drive. it turns on and functions that way. Anyway i got a used known working hard drive and a brand new old stock copy of windows 95. i set the bios, stick the windows95 disk in and all i get is a blank screen. i can boot on a win95 boot disk but thats where my limited knowledge stops. I guess what iam asking is do i need to install msdos first, Then windows 95? Jeez i hope someone knows! Thanks alot! The HP in question {} {} My dell Pentium 2 with voodoo3 and soundblaster. Killing doom and quake 2 {}