Windows 365 Announced

CrimsonKnight13

CrimsonKnight13

Lord Stabington of [H]ard|Fortress
Joined
Jan 8, 2008
Messages
7,730
https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/windows-365/?ocid=AID3038479&utm_issue=Aug2021&rtc=1

"Windows 365 is a complete software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that streams a personalized, secure, and scalable Windows experience to any device. It’s designed for simplicity—no virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) expertise required."

I can't say I'm surprised since so many saw this coming a long way off. Personally, I'm not interested but it will serve a purpose with VDI.
 
H

HeadRusch

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 8, 2007
Messages
1,471
Isn't this what we already have.....or do we mean upon hardware bootup the machine thin clients out and gets a custom windows OS experience installed. Not familiar with how the modern Virtual Desktop thing functions...so half flippant comment, have legit question "isn't windows 10 software-as-a-service at this point"...?
 
C

cdabc123

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 21, 2016
Messages
3,432
HeadRusch said:
Isn't this what we already have.....or do we mean upon hardware bootup the machine thin clients out and gets a custom windows OS experience installed. Not familiar with how the modern Virtual Desktop thing functions...so half flippant comment, have legit question "isn't windows 10 software-as-a-service at this point"...?
Click to expand...
The current pricing structure for windows is not software as a service. They plan to change that and shift the software to better represent such a model.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top