Windows 1909 sluggish although all resource usage low ???

Hi all,

I've run out of ideas here.

I've got a Dell XPS with Win 10 1909 and the last week or so it becomes sluggish in the sense that when I move the mouse or drag a window the system freeses momentarily (but for enough time to notice) before it performs the action. Even now that I am typing the letters do not appear in natural rate.



I am keep in an eye on resource usage in task manager and monitor and all is quite low (10-45%). The only value I see spiking is the GPU usage. Desktop Window Manager uses gpu even up to 80-90% for a moment and then down again. I can't say that the freese happens when this spike occurs...I would expect DWM to behave like this as it is responsible for rendering images and screens.



I have used malware scanners, antivirus and CCleaner alike apps but nothing fixes it.



I would appreciat eany ideas



Thanks