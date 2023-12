Article said: Two months ago, Intel let slip about Microsoft’s 'Windows refresh' plans, believed to refer to Windows 12. Click to expand...

While we've not seen any actual screenshots or videos of Windows 12 yet, we have been graced with plenty of possible ideas of what it might look like courtesy of some very talented concept designers.

There is really nothing of substance in that article, and not even any new rumors, just old rumors.As far as if Windows 12 actually comes out in 2024... I don't think it really matters. Windows evolves over time. Whether you want to call it a "service pack" or a "feature update", or a "new version", it doesn't really matter. Changes are being made all the time and new features are being introduced all the time. Take Windows 10 for example. Compare the latest version of Windows 10 against the 2015 version of Windows 10. The 2015 version of Windows 10 almost feels closer to Windows 8.1 than the latest version of Windows 10, and in many ways it is.Operating systems from Google and Apple seem to come out with a new version every year. It wouldn't surprise me to see Microsoft adjust their release cadence and naming scheme to something similar in the future. That would be a complete 180 from what they said when Windows 10 first came out, but yeah, plans change.