How many % of today's PC can be windows 12 ready? And why is Windows 10 lifespan shorter than prev. version?

Happy Hopping
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Jul 1, 2004
- Messages
- 7,739
Since Windows 12 is coming out in June 2024 (that's THIS year), how many % of today's motherboard can be windows 12 ready?
and w/ prev. version of windows, such as XP or Windows 7, their product cycle is about 10 yr., how come windows 10/11 is quite a bit shorter? what's the scoop on that?
https://www.google.com/search?client=firefox-b-e&q=windows+12+release+date
