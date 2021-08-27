Windows 11 will run fine on older computers

Of course, many of us have already been running it on older systems, but it previously required swapping a DLL file from the Windows 10 install to bypass the requirements. I have it running on a system with a 2500K, Q6600, Pentium-D 930, and even an Athlon64 X2. All computers running great, some even using Vista 64 drivers just fine. In fact, the ONLY issue I've had is that if you use REALLY old video drivers (Vista era), the transparency effects can be glitchy. This behavior also occurs in recent builds of Windows 10 and is solved with a single toggle by disabling transparency effects.It seems that Microsoft is simply dropping the requirement altogether for anyone who installs using an ISO rather than Windows Update. I think that's a good compromise TBH. You don't really need some random idiot who doesn't know what they are doing installing it via Windows Update, but anyone who has even basic computer knowledge knows what to do with an ISO.