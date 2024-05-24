Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC (evaluation) is released!!

jlbenedict
IoT LTSC 2024 is out!
Evaluation at the link below.
https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/evalcenter/download-windows-11-iot-enterprise-ltsc
Also, another source I frequently browse has indicated the full version has been released to OEM.
