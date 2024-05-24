Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC (evaluation) is released!!

Time to see if there are any improvements...
(Updates right during the post-install, before getting to the desktop)

1716558032545.png
 
Edge installed out of the box.. and can't uninstall via traditional methods... ( I thought at one point this was supposed to be "allowed" )

1716558931406.png
 
On a positive note, very little bloat installed ( seems better than LTSC 2021, if I recall ).
Only need a little "cleanup / tweaking" to possible get this usable. (until next feature update)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top