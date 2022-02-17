Windows 11 from Windows 7

Hey all:
I need some help. I plan to upgrade my Windows 7 to Windows 11. There seems to be no direct way to do this and Microsoft ceased Windows 7 support. Would the best way to go about this is to upgrade from 10 to 7 then upgrade to 11 from windows 10 there?
Thanks!
