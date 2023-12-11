Windows 11 downgrade option new OEM PC?

So I read that Windows 12 is on its wayer sooner than later. However, does anybody here know for how long it will be possible to order new PCs from OEMs with the option to downgrade the license from Windows 11 to Windows 10? I work in the IT sector and we are asked by users who are not quiete ready to make the transition when they will be forced to do so.



In my opinion they should already opt in but that does not sit well with them so I'd like to be able to answer with a an actual shut-off date should one such exist.