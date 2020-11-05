windows 10 version 2004 update gaming changes

recently updated to version 2004 and noticed some gaming changes. I feel like my fov changed, or my resolution. I checked my res and fov, nothing is changed. I dont know exactly but my games just look different. also noticed a decrease in fps and when I change directions in fps games I get a fps drop. I dont really have proof. one thing I know for sure is the fps counter from geforce experience is larger and slightly stretched wider.



it sounds crazy but I swear something is jacked.