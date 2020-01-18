Windows 10 v1909 + z370 asus wont sleep due to Intel USB extensible controller?

    For the last few versions of windows i've had this annoying issue with the pc not wanting to sleep after timeout.

    My motherboard is the asus z370 hero with 8700k cpu for reference.

    It doesnt always occur, sometimes i can reboot and it will sleep fine after timeout after reboot. Other times after its been used forawhile it will fail again.

    Powercfg /lastwake typically shows this

    Type: Device
    Instance Path: PCI\VEN_8086&DEV_A2AF&SUBSYS_872F1043&REV_00\3&11583659&0&A0
    Friendly Name: Intel(R) USB 3.0 eXtensible Host Controller - 1.0 (Microsoft)
    Description: USB xHCI Compliant Host Controller
    Manufacturer: Generic USB xHCI Host Controller

    I've dug around online but i really dont see a consistent solution to this issue.

    I believe in the past i've tried unplugging all usb's and the issue would still persist.

    Has anyone had this and found a fix?

    Thanks in advance
     
  Jan 18, 2020
    I've got a similar issue actually, Asus Z370 Maximus X Hero, 8700K. Will go to sleep fine if I tell it, but if it wakes (usually some random update even though it's up-to-date) it won't go back to sleep on its own. It's really annoying and nothing seems to fix it.
     
