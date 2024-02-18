Windows 10 update KB5034441 is still broken, more than a month after release

M76
During the January update round MS issued a security update for Windows 10 that should fix a security issue which could allow an attacker to bypass Bitlocker encryption using the Windows Recovery Environment. Except the update throws an unexplained error code for many users: 0x80070643. As it turns out the error is caused by MS changing how WinRE is updated from now on: cumulative updates instead of small patches. Except for many users when they originally installed Windows 10, the installer was not prepared for this so the automatically created Recovery partition is not large enough to apply this update out of no fault of their own.
Since then MS has issued a manual workaround for installing the update. But the workaround involves resizing your system and recovery partitions, so it is only recommended if you are desperate to have this update installed and know what you are doing.
Most people were hoping that in the February patch Tuesday MS would sort out the issue properly, but unfortunately that's doesn't seem to be the case. The erroneous patch hasn't been pulled and no updated version was issued. It is unclear when can we expect MS to properly fix the issue instead of a workaround that is risky even for enthusiasts.
Until now the issue was a mere inconvenience, but since you can't opt out of the broken update even if you don't use Bitlocker, it can interfere with the installation of any further updates as well, as it tries to install it first, but fails blocking the entire update process.
