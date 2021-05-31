Windows 10 Update fails with error 0x80073701 - KB5003214

Hi all,

Windows is giving me hard time. It's been a while it is unable to install updates. The latest message I get is when I try to install the above KB.



I've searched everywhere and can't find something that works. The error code suggests some packages are missing and the suggestions I find say to reinstall windows. This is not something I would like to do as I have a lot of apps, files and settings.



Does anyone know how to find which packages are missing and how to manually install them?



I have checked the CBS log file but it doesn't say which packages are missing.



This is the Win version I have:

BuildLab: 19041.1.amd64fre.vb_release.191206-1406

OB Build: 19042.804



Thanks