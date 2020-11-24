Windows 10 takes several minutes to Restart/Shut Down

So this has been frustrating me quite a bit the past year or so. Restarts/Shut downs take like 5 minutes to get past the blue windows 'Restarting.....' or 'Shutting Down....' screen. The progress circle just keeps circling. However, the system coming back on from sleep/hibernation is instant. Rebooting (via cold, or after restart) is also quick. Windows 10 (fully updated) is installed on an NVME with 20gb free.



What could be causing this issue? Why is it taking so long on this one step?



Specs:

I7-6700K, OC to 4.7

Gigabye Z170-HD30

AMD Ryzen 5700xt

2x8 DDR4 3600 ram

NVME (Win 10)

Two SATA SSD