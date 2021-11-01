Windows 10 SSD - "Optimization not available"

Issue is as described in the title. Right click my C: SSD (a Corsair MP600 2TB) | Properties | Tools | Optimize and the optimization button is greyed out. Media type = SSD, current status = "Optimization not available" and last analyzed/optimized lists 10/9/2021. No idea when this started nor why. I have another G: drive which is a Samsung 980 Pro 2TB on the same system, no such issues. Reboots don't fix anything. Both are NVMe M.2 drives connected to local motherboards sockets (an Asus Strix TRX40 board). I only noticed this after purging about a TB of games I never play off C: due to running short on space, and decided to do a manual optimize.



I'd appreciate any suggestions - search engines have been highly unhelpful, just lots of old posts / noise that seems irrelevant.



I'm running Windows 10 with all the latest updates.