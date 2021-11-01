Windows 10 SSD - "Optimization not available"

S

sphinx99

Gawd
Joined
Dec 23, 2006
Messages
940
Issue is as described in the title. Right click my C: SSD (a Corsair MP600 2TB) | Properties | Tools | Optimize and the optimization button is greyed out. Media type = SSD, current status = "Optimization not available" and last analyzed/optimized lists 10/9/2021. No idea when this started nor why. I have another G: drive which is a Samsung 980 Pro 2TB on the same system, no such issues. Reboots don't fix anything. Both are NVMe M.2 drives connected to local motherboards sockets (an Asus Strix TRX40 board). I only noticed this after purging about a TB of games I never play off C: due to running short on space, and decided to do a manual optimize.

I'd appreciate any suggestions - search engines have been highly unhelpful, just lots of old posts / noise that seems irrelevant.

I'm running Windows 10 with all the latest updates.
 
S

sphinx99

Gawd
Joined
Dec 23, 2006
Messages
940
MrGuvernment said:
Dont need to optimise SSDs,causes un-needed reads and stuff
Click to expand...
Yes, to my aforementioned comments, searching the web came with a good number of posts like yours that seemingly confuse HD defragmentation ("reads and stuff") with SSD Trim support. That's why I'm hoping for a higher level of feedback by posting here. Also, I am not asking for people's opinions on the value of the function - if you'd like to discuss that I am sure you can start a separate thread. I'm asking for help figuring out why it suddenly became greyed out. Thanks.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top