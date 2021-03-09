Windows 10 sleep problem

D

devil_trigger

Gawd
Joined
Jan 24, 2007
Messages
724
Hello everyone, I posted this while ago but didn't get much help, and I've been battling it off and on since. I've tried more things recently.

When I checked powercfg -requests I was getting nothing. I used the 'reset this PC' function and reinstalled Windows while keeping my files. Right off the bat it went to sleep when it was supposed to, when before it would never sleep. Not long after though it woke back up. Its to the point that I put it to go to sleep after 30 mins and while I'm at work or sleeping it just constantly wakes and sleeps every 20-40 mins. After the refresh I was getting something about an updater but I can't remember the path. I stopped getting that though and now I'm getting Legacy Kernel Caller when I run powercfg -requests. I've tried adding an exception but it still wakes. I've looked in the Event Viewer which I screenshotted and for wake source it shows unknown. This has been going on for a long time and is really irritating. If anyone has any suggestions I would appreciate it.
 

Attachments

  • eventviewer3.jpg
    eventviewer3.jpg
    222.9 KB · Views: 0
vick1000

vick1000

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 15, 2007
Messages
2,169
I believe you can disable several wake sources in the BIOS. Probably something over your network, you can try disabling network devices or unplug a cable for testing.
 
D

devil_trigger

Gawd
Joined
Jan 24, 2007
Messages
724
vick1000 said:
I believe you can disable several wake sources in the BIOS. Probably something over your network, you can try disabling network devices or unplug a cable for testing.
Click to expand...

In all of the googling I've done I've seen people find out its something with the network adapter, but usually something clearly pointing to it. I will still unplug the ethernet cable to try it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top