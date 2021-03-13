Windows 10 Overriding BIOS Settings--How to stop this madness?

First, I am a disabled US Army Veteran with cognitive challenges. Please forgive me for any shortcomings, lapses, or mistakes.



I built a computer ground-up using a Intel Core i9-10900K CPU (5.3 GHz Unlocked). I put that on a EVGA Z490 FTW WiFi motherboard.



What I'm struggling with:



Regardless of how I set up my CPU frequency in the UEFI / BIOS, Windows 10 seems to "dumb down" my CPU frequency.



I've tried adjusting the "Power Profiles" and I've changed the System32 Intel file from DLL to BAK.



How can I stop Windows 10 from doing anything contradictory, or otherwise to my specific power and frequency settings in the EVGA z490 UEFI / BIOS?



By the way, I've got a Noctua NH-D15 chromax.Black, Dual-Tower CPU Cooler (140mm, Black) sitting atop my i9-10900K on an X-shaped application of Arctic MX-4 4G (2019 Edition). Temps are in the 20s (C) at rest, and 40s (C) while gaming--while set at a fixed 4.1 GHz. I am NOT worried about temps, and I am not PRIME 95-ing my system for hours on-end.



I simply want Windows 10 to STFU when it comes to power profiles--this is not a laptop!



Thank you.



unMourned