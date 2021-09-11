Windows 10 not allowing me to login

Format _C:

Format _C:

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 12, 2001
Messages
3,548
I was trying to allow remote registry access! Probably what caused this or maybe not?
Anyway I clicked on Computer after and it would not allow me with some explorer.exe error, so I killed the explorer process and tried to open another one which failed.

I went to restart also failed so I pressed the reset button and now I can't logon I see the screen but no password (I use a PIN) box or even my name!

I tried to do recovery but it says my password is incorrect (I used my Live account password and even tried my PIN neither work).

Using the USB drive it says it can't find a valid Windows installation (Damn Microsoft!)

Anyway how can I fix this short of a full reinstall which is a PITA as this is my main PC (The Ryzen 7 in my signature line)

Thanks
 

Attachments

  • Win10_Login_Issues.jpg
    Win10_Login_Issues.jpg
    97 KB · Views: 0
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
31,380
reboot and then interupt booting twice to get startup repair going, see if it find something to fix. if it gets you to the advanced start up options see if you can get into safemode.
 
Format _C:

Format _C:

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 12, 2001
Messages
3,548
pendragon1 said:
reboot and then interupt booting twice to get startup repair going, see if it find something to fix. if it gets you to the advanced start up options see if you can get into safemode.
Click to expand...
I did this but it tells me my password is incorrect I tried both my PIN (No not PIN Number that is redundant as the N is Number LoL) and my Live account password
I can't get to safe mode either as my keyboard does not work to press # 4 or 5 why? The motherboard has no PS/2 ports so USB only
I tried a normal (No fancy back lights or USB Hubs) USB keyboard as well (on a USB 2 port)
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
31,380
Format _C: said:
I did this but it tells me my password is incorrect I tried both my PIN (No not PIN Number that is redundant as the N is Number LoL) and my Live account password
I can't get to safe mode either as my keyboard does not work to press # 4 or 5 why? The motherboard has no PS/2 ports so USB only
I tried a normal (No fancy back lights or USB Hubs) USB keyboard as well (on a USB 2 port)
Click to expand...
make sure your m/kb are in the top most ports. do you have a usb installer made?
for shits and gigs, press ctrl+alt+del at the login screen
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top