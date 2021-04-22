Why Microsoft Why?

OK this sucks
I got a 500 GB SSD for Windows also had a 256GB SSD for "Hackintosh" use well I needed that for other uses well I take it out from the PC and now Windows will not boot? why I put Windows on the bigger one so I put it back in and it boots run start up repair "No problems found" remove it again no boot run start up repair "Please Select a drive with a Windows installation" as it find none.
OK how do I fix this so I can remove the SSD again? Other then a full reinstall how can I fix this
Thank You
 
My guess is the "boot" or essential element thereof, resided on the drive you pulled.

It's been a long long time, and way before UEFI, but I know I've repaired things similar to this. With that said, if the old drive is toasted, might be easier to just start again.
 
I recently did the same thing. Even though my EFI partition was on the main drive, it still wouldn't boot without that second drive.

I did all the deleting of the EFI partition and rebuilding the /boot folder and all that crap via command line and it didn't fix anything. It used to work well, but this time, no luck.

I never like to tell people to reinstall, but after hours of trying over two nights, I gave in
 
The drive is fine just needed it for other uses,
I guess a reinstall is easy as this is not my "main" PC if this was that would be a PITA to get back to my "normal" liking as I have tried to save my "Quick pins" on the explorer page and the quick launch (task bar) the icons are easy to fix but not the pins on the actual program. and my start menu or "start screen"
try as I might and read this for many hours did that and nothing I did actually works but this "extra" PC is not as bad.
 
cjcox said:
My guess is the "boot" or essential element thereof, resided on the drive you pulled.

It's been a long long time, and way before UEFI, but I know I've repaired things similar to this. With that said, if the old drive is toasted, might be easier to just start again.
auntjemima said:
I recently did the same thing. Even though my EFI partition was on the main drive, it still wouldn't boot without that second drive.

I did all the deleting of the EFI partition and rebuilding the /boot folder and all that crap via command line and it didn't fix anything. It used to work well, but this time, no luck.

I never like to tell people to reinstall, but after hours of trying over two nights, I gave in
My name maybe Format C as I did that a lot in the Windows 95 - Windows 7 days when it was good to do once in awhile but 10 does not need this done as much and my "main" PC the Ryzen in my signature is quite the ordeal!
PS: using a flash drive to reinstall is much faster then the "Reset This PC" option
 
What pendragon1 said, for some reason, sometimes Windows 10 would put a small partition on a 2nd drive for no dam reason...I recall this happening a lot when SSD became more common. remove the 2nd drive, install windows with only the SSD connected you want to use.

Then, just use F12 to boot your hackintosh instead of taking drives in and out all the time
 
