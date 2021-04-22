Why Microsoft Why?

Format _C:
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jun 12, 2001
- Messages
- 3,457
OK this sucks
I got a 500 GB SSD for Windows also had a 256GB SSD for "Hackintosh" use well I needed that for other uses well I take it out from the PC and now Windows will not boot? why I put Windows on the bigger one so I put it back in and it boots run start up repair "No problems found" remove it again no boot run start up repair "Please Select a drive with a Windows installation" as it find none.
OK how do I fix this so I can remove the SSD again? Other then a full reinstall how can I fix this
Thank You
I got a 500 GB SSD for Windows also had a 256GB SSD for "Hackintosh" use well I needed that for other uses well I take it out from the PC and now Windows will not boot? why I put Windows on the bigger one so I put it back in and it boots run start up repair "No problems found" remove it again no boot run start up repair "Please Select a drive with a Windows installation" as it find none.
OK how do I fix this so I can remove the SSD again? Other then a full reinstall how can I fix this
Thank You