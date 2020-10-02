Windows 10 machines running on ARM will be able to emulate x64 apps soon

erek
"While Windows on ARM has been a relatively slow mover, that hasn't stopped competitors from going forward with ARM plans. Apple is expected to launch the first ARM-based Mac later this year.
macOS already completely dropped support for 32-bit applications somewhat recently, and Apple will offer Rosetta 2 to emulate 64-bit macOS apps on ARM Macs (which the company calls "Macs with Apple Silicon").
However, whether (and how) Mac users will be able to virtualize Windows x86 applications on Apple Silicon Macs remains unknown. x64 emulation will first be introduced to ARM Windows machines via the Windows Insider Program next month."
https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/202...on-arm-will-be-able-to-emulate-x64-apps-soon/
