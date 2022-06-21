Windows 10 Lag and Stutter on Startup

babelmh13

babelmh13

Jul 13, 2012
182
Preface: I'm sadly reaching an age where I have less desire to fix this stuff on my own for hours to prove that I don't need help :(

For the last month, when I boot up my pc (I have the latest version on Windows 10), windows will startup, but when I move my mouse it will freeze every few seconds, for a few seconds up to maybe 10. If I actually get it hovered over a program to open, it takes a while to actually register a click.

Further, if I am able to get a program open (Discord for example) itll take me a minute or two to get to a peraons name, and place a call and when I do, the call will lag as well. Similar results from other programs, so it os not a mouse related issue.

I have this issue probably 7/10 times I boot up which is typically around 6pm each day. If I hard power off my computer and turn it back on, this fixes the problem every time.

I do not have Fast Boot turned on, or hibernate. I checked my startup programs, nothing unusual. I do see some CPU spikes while this is going on. Nothing jumps out at me on the Event Viewer.

Any thoughts gentleman?

Thanks
 
