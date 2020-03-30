Windows 10 failed recovery - Surface Book

I have a Microsoft Surface Book that has to be about 5 years old at this point. It has been acting very sluggish lately so I decided that I would start fresh and do a wipe recovery. Well, lo and behold the recovery said it "failed and nothing was changed". That isn't the case because now the C: drive is completely gone. I tried to do a "recover from the cloud" which says no wireless networks were found even though I have another laptop sitting 2 ft away that is connected to the Wifi. I then tried to plug in an USB/ethernet adapter and hard wire directly into my cable modem to which it replies "an error occurred".



This is beyond frustrating, Microsoft's software won't even work on it's own hardware. Obviously the device is out of warranty and its $499 to open a support case with Microsoft. Do I basically just have a brick on my hands now?