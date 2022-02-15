Windows 10 Auto Arrange Missing

Boris_yo

Oct 22, 2011
208
I can't find Auto Arrange feature when right-clicking in a folder.

I used to see it some time ago and suspect Windows update did something but t his article
does not mention anything about the change:
https://frameboxxindore.com/apple/f...o-i-manually-arrange-files-in-windows-10.html

Is there a way to enable this feature through registry hack?

