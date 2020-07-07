Windows 10 Audio Popping/Crackling Issue

So after going through three motherboards, two CPUs, two cases, two PSUs, different RAM, SSDs/HDDs/NVMEs, I still get popping/crackling sound with Win 10 Home and current Asus Strix Z390-E motherboard. I've tried updating every possible driver, even bought an eVGA NuAudio sound card, DAC and even happens on my GoXLR, nothing seem to help.I am using latest win 10 version (win 2004). Latencymon shows everything is okay even after hours of gaming.examples of this problem:Also happens in programs like Discord, Steam etc when someone is sending a message or when I am clicking push-to-talk.Any idea how to finally resolve this?