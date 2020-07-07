Windows 10 Audio Popping/Crackling Issue

So after going through three motherboards, two CPUs, two cases, two PSUs, different RAM, SSDs/HDDs/NVMEs, I still get popping/crackling sound with Win 10 Home and current Asus Strix Z390-E motherboard. I've tried updating every possible driver, even bought an eVGA NuAudio sound card, DAC and even happens on my GoXLR, nothing seem to help.
I am using latest win 10 version (win 2004). Latencymon shows everything is okay even after hours of gaming.
examples of this problem:
https://streamable.com/4e2vx
https://streamable.com/gkl2c
https://streamable.com/bfpdf
https://streamable.com/6dna5
Also happens in programs like Discord, Steam etc when someone is sending a message or when I am clicking push-to-talk.
Any idea how to finally resolve this?
I am using latest win 10 version (win 2004). Latencymon shows everything is okay even after hours of gaming.
examples of this problem:
https://streamable.com/4e2vx
https://streamable.com/gkl2c
https://streamable.com/bfpdf
https://streamable.com/6dna5
Also happens in programs like Discord, Steam etc when someone is sending a message or when I am clicking push-to-talk.
Any idea how to finally resolve this?