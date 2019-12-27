Windows 10 2004 Under Development, Here Are the New Features

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by erek, Dec 27, 2019 at 7:33 PM.

    Excited for the new features?

    "The Windows 10 version 2004 Feature Update is expected to be released in the Spring of 2020 and it comes with a long list of improvements and new features.

    Unlike the November 2019 Update, which was more like a service pack, Windows 10 2004 aims to bring new features and enhancements not seen in previous versions of Windows.

    For those who wish to test Windows 10 2004, otherwise known as 20H1, and the various new features, you can join the Windows Insider program and install it now."

    https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/ne...-under-development-here-are-the-new-features/
     
    Will I be able to turn off a majority of the telemetry so I'm not constantly pinging MS and chose which updates to install? If not, still not interested.

    Edit; Oh, looks like they are adding a little power user support to updates. That's a baby step forward at least.
     
