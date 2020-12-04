Win10 usb install stuck on blue window screen

Doing an install on a msi 550 tomahawk with a 5600x a samsung 860evo 1tb and 32gb ram. All good in bios. I see everything. Usb windows loading tool is an issue I cannot solve. I used it previously with an htpc build. Win 10 64bit same as this one. Problem is that when it gets to the very first screen with the blue windows logo. Nothing happens. No spinning white dots. Nada. Left it alone for am hour and nothing. I tried the rufus install too and the same thing happened. Wtf? I have been building since the x386dx days. I am starting to think the usb stick is outdated? I tried it in all of the usb slots though.



Thanks for any insight. About to just return it all and start over.