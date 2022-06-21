Win10 - Safe mode - LogonUI.exe, stack based buffer in this application

My dad's PC took a dive this morning. It was getting the black screen with moveable cursor and intermittent blue circle screen right after the windows10 log in.Fair enough, I am figuring it's a borked driver, so I go to boot it into safe mode and I am greeted with this right after the logo screen.I try to click ok a hundred times or the 'x' to close it and the popup persists. Online help all seemed to point to fixing the 'logonui' issue in safe mode.. which I can't get into.I booted into windows recovery to do a chkdsk with no errors. I tried the various safe modes (with/without network, low display, etc) with no avail.Any ideas on this popup during safe mode?Does a win10 boot DVD do anything more than the on-drive recovery I have been getting into?If I pull the drive and pop it into a good windows 10 machine is there any fixers I can run that way?thanks!As background this is an old ASUS tower that, a few years back, I put in an SSD and fresh install of win10. I also tried putting in an older video card thinking it may be a display issue I can work around.