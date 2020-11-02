Win10 can't connect to Win7 PCs

I have 3 PCs (2 laptops with Win7) and one PC with Win10 Pro. They are connected in the same switch with ethernet cable. (Nothing wireless)

The Win7 PCs are in a small workgroup



192.168.1.11 (Laptop1)

192.168.1.12 (Laptop2)

192.168.1.13 (Win10 PC)

255.255.255.0 (Subnet mask)

192.168.1.1 (Default gateway)

DNS are Google's



Win7 laptops can print, share files between them, they can even see the Win10 PC and it´s shared folder, but the Win10 PC can´t even detect the Win7 laptops.



It's a fresh Win10 installation, totally vanilla. My first Win10, so I'm new to this OS.

What could be the problem?